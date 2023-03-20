Keith Urban’s favorite post-concert activity? Driving

Nathan Congleton/NBC

Putting on a headlining concert is no easy feat. The experience typically leaves the performer with a post-show euphoria that makes heading straight to bed an impossible task. Thus, some artists choose to head out for late-night meals, jam out with their band on the tour bus or binge their favorite shows. For Keith Urban, however, it’s neither.

In a recent interview with People, Keith revealed that his favorite post-concert activity is driving.

“I love driving, and almost everywhere I go I’ll rent a car so that I can drive myself everywhere,” he shared. “I especially love driving after a gig. If it’s just a little hike to wherever I’m staying, it’s heaven to just be in the car on my own after a show. It’s really nice coming off a stage with such an intense, rowdy environment to then immediately be in a car with something calm playing, or just some Ray Charles or something just completely chill.”

“I like the quiet isolation,” the “Days Gone By” singer added.

Keith is currently headlining his Las Vegas Residency, with shows happening in March, June, July and November. For a full list of dates and to get tickets, go to Ticketmaster.

