Keith Whitley, Jerry Lee Lewis and Joe Galante are the 2022 Country Music Hall of Fame inductees

Keith Whitley, Jerry Lee Lewis and music industry executive Joe Galante are the next three inductees into the Country Music Hall of Fame.

Brooks & Dunn announced the news during an event at Nashville’s Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum on Tuesday morning, offering some words about each of the three soon-to-be Hall of Famers.

Each year, the Hall inducts members in three categories; this year, Galante is being inducted under the Non-Performer rotating category. Whitley is the Hall’s Modern Era artist for 2022, and Lewis is the Veteran Era inductee.

Both Lewis and Galante were on hand to speak at the ceremony, with the 86-year-old Lewis delivering his remarks from a chair, wearing a glittering red sequined blazer. “I’m just overwhelmed that they asked me here today,” he told the room, adding that it was “always great to be recognized” and that his lengthy career has taught him to “be a good person, and treat your people right, treat your fans right.”

Lewis added that it was difficult for him to find the words to describe the honor he felt, and Galante echoed that sentiment in his own speech. “I’m humbled, beyond honored, and honestly, I’m still trying to wrap my head around this,” Galante said.

Meanwhile, the late Whitley’s wife, Lorrie Morgan — who is also a country star — spoke on his behalf, saying, “He would be absolutely blown away if he were here today. That’s how humble he was.”

The three inductees will be officially welcomed into the Country Music Hall of Fame during a Medallion Ceremony this fall.

