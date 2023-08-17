Kellie Pickler breaks silence after husband Kyle Jacobs’ death, shares memorial plans

Rick Diamond/Getty Images for CMT

Kellie Pickler has broken her silence following her husband Kyle Jacobs‘ suicide on February 17.

In an exclusive statement to People, Kellie shared, “One of the most beautiful lessons my husband taught me was in a moment of a crisis, if you don’t know what to do, ‘do nothing, just be still.’ I have chosen to heed his advice.”

The 37-year-old then thanked everyone for their support and prayers through what she says has been “the darkest time in my life.”

“Thank you to my family, friends, and supporters, for the countless letters, calls, and messages that you have sent my way. It has truly touched my soul and it’s helping me get through the darkest time in my life,” says the American Idol alum. “As many of you have told me, you are all in my prayers.”

Plans for Kyle’s memorial service were also briefly detailed.

“I am planning an intimate memorial for my husband, which will happen later this fall, that is what Kyle would have wanted,” notes Kellie.

According to an autopsy report obtained by People, Kyle died by suicide. The toxicology results revealed that the acclaimed songwriter and producer had no drugs in his system at the time of death. A history of “pseudoseizures, gastrointestinal bleeding, elevated liver enzymes, and chronic alcohol use,” however, was found in the report.

This is Kellie’s first statement since Kyle’s passing.

Kellie was most recently a weekday afternoon host on SiriusXM’s The Highway. Prior to that, she co-hosted the syndicated daytime talk show Pickler & Ben from 2017 to 2019. Kellie’s latest studio album is 2013’s The Woman I Am.

If you are in crisis or know someone in crisis, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1- 800-273-TALK (8255) or contact the Crisis Text Line by texting HOME to 741741.

