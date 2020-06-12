Kelly Clarkson Files For Divorce

A source close to Kelly Clarkson reveals that quarantine made the couple’s situation worse.. Clarkson and her husband, Brandon Blackstock went to Montana during quarantine hoping that being away from Los Angeles would bring them closer together, but the source says being in close quarters constantly made Clarkson realize divorce was her only option. According to the source Kelly and Brandon “haven’t cut each other off and are still talking,” Kelly filed for divorce on June 4th and listed the separation date as “TBD.” She also asked for joint physical custody of the couple’s two children, River, 5 and Remington, 4. Clarkson asked the court to terminate the ability for Blackstock to receive spousal support and asked that their prenup be enforced.