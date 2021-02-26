Kelsea Ballerini and Brothers Osborne reveal noms for 56th ACM Awards

Kelsea Ballerini and Brothers Osborne revealed the first nominees for the 56th ACM Awards Friday on CBS This Morning. Here are the contenders for the annual show, with airs Sunday, April 18 at 8 p.m. ET, live from Nashville on CBS:
New Female Artist of the Year
Ingrid Andress
Tenille Arts
Gabby Barrett
Mickey Guyton
Caylee Hammack
New Male Artist of the Year
Jimmie Allen
Travis Denning
HARDY
Cody Johnson
Parker McCollum
Songwriter of the Year
Ashley Gorley
Michael Hardy
Hillary Lindsey
Shane McAnally
Josh Osborne
Video of the Year
“Better Than We Found It” — Maren Morris
“Bluebird” — Miranda Lambert
“Gone” — Dierks Bentley
“Hallelujah” — Carrie Underwood and John Legend
“Worldwide Beautiful” — Kane Brown
Music Event of the Year
“Be a Light” — Thomas Rhett featuring Reba McEntire, Hillary Scott, Chris Tomlin, and Keith Urban
“Does to Me” — Luke Combs featuring Eric Church
“I Hope You’re Happy Now” — Carly Pearce and Lee Brice
“Nobody But You” — Blake Shelton featuring Gwen Stefani
“One Beer” — HARDY featuring Lauren Alaina and Devin Dawson
“One Too Many” — Keith Urban and P!nk
Group of the Year
Lady A
Little Big Town
Old Dominion
The Cadillac Three
The Highwomen
Duo of the Year
Brooks and Dunn
Brothers Osborne
Dan + Shay
Florida Georgia Line
Maddie and Tae
Female Artist of the Year
Kelsea Ballerini
Miranda Lambert
Ashley McBryde
Maren Morris
Carly Pearce
Male Artist of the Year
Dierks Bentley
Eric Church
Luke Combs
Thomas Rhett
Chris Stapleton
Single of the Year
“Bluebird” — Miranda Lambert
“I Hope” — Gabby Barrett
“I Hope You’re Happy Now” — Carly Pearce and Lee Brice
“More Hearts Than Mine” — Ingrid Andress
“The Bones” — Maren Morris
Song of the Year
“Bluebird” — Miranda Lambert
“One Night Standards” — Ashley McBryde
“Some People Do” — Old Dominion
“Starting Over” — Chris Stapleton
“The Bones” — Maren Morris
Album of the Year
Born Here Live Here Die Here — Luke Bryan
Mixtape Vol. 1 — Kane Brown
Never Will — Ashley McBryde
Skeletons — Brothers Osborne
Starting Over — Chris Stapleton
Entertainer of the Year
Luke Bryan
Eric Church
Luke Combs
Thomas Rhett
Chris Stapleton
By Stephen Hubbard
Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.