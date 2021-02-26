Kelsea Ballerini and Brothers Osborne reveal noms for 56th ACM Awards

Academy of Country Music

Kelsea Ballerini and Brothers Osborne revealed the first nominees for the 56th ACM Awards Friday on CBS This Morning. Here are the contenders for the annual show, with airs Sunday, April 18 at 8 p.m. ET, live from Nashville on CBS:

New Female Artist of the Year

Ingrid Andress

Tenille Arts

Gabby Barrett

Mickey Guyton

Caylee Hammack

New Male Artist of the Year

Jimmie Allen

Travis Denning

HARDY

Cody Johnson

Parker McCollum

Songwriter of the Year

Ashley Gorley

Michael Hardy

Hillary Lindsey

Shane McAnally

Josh Osborne

Video of the Year

“Better Than We Found It” — Maren Morris

“Bluebird” — Miranda Lambert

“Gone” — Dierks Bentley

“Hallelujah” — Carrie Underwood and John Legend

“Worldwide Beautiful” — Kane Brown

Music Event of the Year

“Be a Light” — Thomas Rhett featuring Reba McEntire, Hillary Scott, Chris Tomlin, and Keith Urban

“Does to Me” — Luke Combs featuring Eric Church

“I Hope You’re Happy Now” — Carly Pearce and Lee Brice

“Nobody But You” — Blake Shelton featuring Gwen Stefani

“One Beer” — HARDY featuring Lauren Alaina and Devin Dawson

“One Too Many” — Keith Urban and P!nk

Group of the Year

Lady A

Little Big Town

Old Dominion

The Cadillac Three

The Highwomen

Duo of the Year

Brooks and Dunn

Brothers Osborne

Dan + Shay

Florida Georgia Line

Maddie and Tae

Female Artist of the Year

Kelsea Ballerini

Miranda Lambert

Ashley McBryde

Maren Morris

Carly Pearce

Male Artist of the Year

Dierks Bentley

Eric Church

Luke Combs

Thomas Rhett

Chris Stapleton

Single of the Year

“Bluebird” — Miranda Lambert

“I Hope” — Gabby Barrett

“I Hope You’re Happy Now” — Carly Pearce and Lee Brice

“More Hearts Than Mine” — Ingrid Andress

“The Bones” — Maren Morris

Song of the Year

“Bluebird” — Miranda Lambert

“One Night Standards” — Ashley McBryde

“Some People Do” — Old Dominion

“Starting Over” — Chris Stapleton

“The Bones” — Maren Morris

Album of the Year

Born Here Live Here Die Here — Luke Bryan

Mixtape Vol. 1 — Kane Brown

Never Will — Ashley McBryde

Skeletons — Brothers Osborne

Starting Over — Chris Stapleton

Entertainer of the Year

Luke Bryan

Eric Church

Luke Combs

Thomas Rhett

Chris Stapleton

By Stephen Hubbard

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.