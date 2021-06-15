Kelsea Ballerini and LANY sing in the rain in “I Quit Drinking” video

ABC/Fred Lee

Kelsea Ballerini and LANY share the reason “I Quit Drinking” in the video for their new collaboration.

The singers take to the hills of California, Kelsea walking among the mountains in an elegant orange gown. As the sun goes down and rain starts to fall, the country star is met by LANY frontman Paul Klein, who is just as emotional over a breakup as she is.

“You’re the reason I hate champagne/Never used to turn it down/You’re the only thing I want/When one drop hits my mouth/Baby, you’re the reason I quit drinking,” the two passionately sing to each other in the pouring rain.

“The ‘I Quit Drinking’ music video with @thisisLANY is out now (apparently we’re really upset about about not being able to pop bottles)?” Kelsea quips on Twitter.

“So crazy that the cameras caught this moment of @kelseaballerini and I absolutely breaking down about not being able to drink anymore,” LANY adds.

The video arrives days after the pair premiered the song during the CMT Awards last week.

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.