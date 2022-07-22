Kelsea Ballerini announces 10-stop Heartfirst Tour: “I’ve really missed you”

ABC

As she gears up for the release of her next album, Subject to Change, Kelsea Ballerini already has plans to take her new batch of songs on the road.

This week, she announced her Heartfirst Tour, a 10-show string of dates that will run from September-October. She’ll kick off the trek in New York, making stops across the U.S. in cities like Atlanta, Denver, Los Angeles and Kansas City before wrapping in Mashantucket, Connecticut on October 14.

Kelsea announced the news on Instagram, with a special video clip that takes aesthetic cues from the pastel, sky-blue themes she’s already established in the cover art of Subject to Change.

“I’ve really missed you,” she wrote in the caption. “Let’s jump right back in together for these 10 special nights.”

Kelsea’s new tour takes its name from “Heartfirst,” which is the lead single off of Subject to Change. She also recently released another song called “Love is a Cowboy.”

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.