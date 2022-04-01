Kelsea Ballerini begins a new chapter by teasing “Heartfirst,” a co-write with Little Big Town’s Karen Fairchild

ABC

Kelsea Ballerini added some more concrete details Friday to her recent new music teases, officially sharing the title for her next song. Called “Heartfirst,” the track will be out next week.

The singer didn’t share too much information about the new music that lays ahead, but she shared an image on social media, with the song’s title and her name stylized in the shape of a heart against the same hazy blue background that’s dominated the color palette of many of her recent posts.

However, she did include the names of some of the people who worked with her on the song, including a fellow household name in country music. Karen Fairchild, of Little Big Town, is listed as a co-writer on “Heartfirst.”

Last month, Kelsea hinted that new music was on the way, sharing a photo of her dog’s paw just a few inches from her feet with the caption that the paw “symbolizes the proximity of new music.” She also debuted a new song at the Grand Ole Opry back in January, an introspective ballad called “What I Have.” From the stage, she told fans that she was at work on her next album, but the process was still relatively new.

As her next batch of tunes nears, Kelsea’s also busy gearing up for her co-hosting gig at the CMT Music Awards on April 11. You can catch the show on CBS.

