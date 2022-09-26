Kelsea Ballerini changes song lyrics to reflect divorce from Morgan Evans

Black River Entertainment

Kelsea Ballerini is making sure her music reflects real life, by changing the lyrics to her songs.

The 29-year-old country star performed in New York over the weekend and notably changed the lyrics to reflect her split from Morgan Evans, from whom she filed for divorce last month.

As seen in a video captured by The Sun reporter Rachael Ellenbogen, while performing her single “What I Have,” she swapped “I got a warm body in bed” with “I got my own body in bed.”

The Tennessee native also changed the lyrics in “Get Over Yourself” to “I’m the crazy b**** that wrecked your life,” from the original, “I’m the crazy ex that wrecked your life,” according to Us Weekly.

Kelsea also changed lyrics to her song “Miss Me More.” All of the tracks are from her new album, Subject to Change, which dropped Friday.

