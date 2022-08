FRANKLIN, TENNESSEE: In this image released on June 10th 2021, Kelsea Ballerini performs onstage for the 2021 CMT Music Awards at the Park at Harlinsdale Farm in Franklin, Tennessee broadcast on June 9, 2021. (Photo by John Shearer/2021 CMT Awards/Getty Images for CMT)

Celebrities across all platforms took to social media Monday (Aug. 8) sharing heartfelt tributes to the iconic Olivia Newton-John who sadly lost her lengthy battel with cancer.

One of those tributes comes from “Heartfirst” singer Kelsea Ballerini who posted a video of her covering the Grease film classic, “Hopelessly Devoted to You.”