Kelsea Ballerini, Dan + Shay and more added to West Coast portion of "Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2020"

ABC / Piper Ferguson

ABC / Piper FergusonKelsea Ballerini, Dan + Shay and Blanco Brown will represent the country genre in the lineup for the West Coast celebration portion of Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2020.

Kelsea, Blanco and Dan + Shay join a stacked lineup of performers for the West Coast Party, hosted by Grammy Award-winning singer-songwriter Ciara for the third year in a row. Other stars who'll be appearing include Paula Abdul, pioneering female rappers Salt-n-Pepa, rapper Megan Thee Stallion and alt-rock legends Green Day.

Country artist Jessie James Decker will make an appearance during the festivities, too. She is set to reveal the first-ever First Powerball Millionaire of the Year during the show just after midnight on January 1, 2020, and will also provide live updates throughout the night from the First Powerball Millionaire of the Year party.

Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2020 will air on ABC beginning at 8 pm. ET on Tuesday, December 31.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.