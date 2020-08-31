Kelsea Ballerini debuts vibrant video for "hole in the bottle"

ABC/Image Group LA

Kelsea Ballerini paints a technicolor dream in the video for her song, “hole in the bottle.”

The video begins in black and white, with Kelsea starring as a 1920s starlet decked out in a flapper dress and feather boa, raising a glass of red wine with the bartender, also portrayed by the singer, wearing a black and white suit and top hat to match.

Then, like Dorothy stepping into Oz for the first time, the video changes to color as Kelsea dons a cotton candy blue one-piece on a pink lace-laden bed in the middle of a garden, followed by aerial shots of her singing against a pink-and-white pinstripe backdrop.

Kelsea then heads into the parlor to paint a portrait of her dog, Dibs, flanked with a glass of red, intercut with shots of the singer performing choreography with two dancers. The video ends with them all passed out on the bed in the middle of the garden.

“Hole in the bottle” is featured on the country star’s latest album, kelsea.

By Cillea Houghton

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.