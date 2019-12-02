Kelsea Ballerini Does A Little Cookin’ & Singin’ On ‘Trisha’s Southern Kitchen’

Kelsea Ballerini brought her guitar to Trisha Yearwood’s kitchen, literally.

Kelsea stopped by the fellow country singer’s cooking show Trisha’s Southern Kitchen where she pulled out her guitar to play a cover of a Trisha classic “She’s in Love With The Boy” between cooking.

In the theme of thankfulness, I am always thankful for the women in country music before and after me! Thanks for bringing your guitar to #TrishasKitchen @KelseaBallerini, we are both in LOVE with our boys 😍 🥰! Excited for this episode tomorrow on @FoodNetwork! pic.twitter.com/lFvOXCTguJ

— Trisha Yearwood (@trishayearwood) November 29, 2019