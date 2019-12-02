Kelsea Ballerini Does A Little Cookin’ & Singin’ On ‘Trisha’s Southern Kitchen’

Kelsea Ballerini brought her guitar to Trisha Yearwood’s kitchen, literally.

Kelsea stopped by the fellow country singer’s cooking show Trisha’s Southern Kitchen where she pulled out her guitar to play a cover of a Trisha classic “She’s in Love With The Boy” between cooking.

