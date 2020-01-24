Kelsea Ballerini drops introspective 'la,' off forthcoming new album

ABC/Image Group LA

ABC/Image Group LAKelsea Ballerini lays her insecurities bare on “la,” the latest new song to be shared off her forthcoming third studio album, kelsea. The song comes clean about Kelsea’s nerves over being part of the glitz and glamor of Los Angeles, while admitting that sometimes, California can be a lot of fun.

It’s part of a larger theme of vulnerability on the songs she’s already shared off kelsea: Lead single “homecoming queen?,” which is currently a top-twenty hit, is all about admitting that things aren’t always perfect, even if they may look that way from the outside.

“As I grow up, as a woman and an artist, I’ve felt myself changing my perspective, from my view on love and life, to how love and life make me feel,” the singer explains of her next record. “Naturally, that turns more personal, more therapeutic, and more rewarding. This album is honest, it’s country, it’s experimental, it’s fun, it’s introspective, and it’s 100% me. It’s the album that’s puts us on a first name basis.”

Kelsea announced her new record on Wednesday, just two days before dropping “la.” She shared the album cover for the new project and also revealed the release date, March 20.

