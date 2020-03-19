Kelsea Ballerini “earns [her] wine” with creative new leg day workout set to “hole in the bottle”

Black River Records

It's music release week for Kelsea Ballerini, who will drop her third studio album, kelsea, on Friday.

The singer originally had a jam-packed week full of in-person fan events planned, but as the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus continues to keep fans and artists alike at home, Kelsea had to get creative.

Enter celebrity trainer Erin Oprea, who used a recent training session with Kelsea to come up with a leg workout set to the singer’s brand-new tune, “hole in the bottle.”

“Basically, you know, we gotta earn our wine tonight,” Kelsea says in a home video. “So Erin is going to lead a virtual workout for you to one of the songs coming out on the record Friday.”

Next, Erin takes Kelsea, and anyone working out along from home, through a fast-paced, leg-based workout full of high kicks and lunges. A wine bottle and two glasses sit on the floor in front of them, serving as motivation to get through the routine and then kick back with a glass.

Kelsea previously revealed that she’d originally planned for 21 nonstop travel days to promote the album’s release. Even though her plans have had to change, she promised to find creative, exciting ways to celebrate her new music with fans as soon as it’s safe.

