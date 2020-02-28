Kelsea Ballerini finds a “hole in the bottle” with new tune; drops full album track list

John Shearer/Getty Images for Amazon Music

John Shearer/Getty Images for Amazon MusicKelsea Ballerini is counting down the days until her third studio album, kelsea, drops on March 20. She says the project is “my favorite body of music yet,” and to celebrate, she's shared another song off the collection with her fans.

Called “hole in the bottle,” the new tune is all about enjoying the occasional glass (or bottle) of wine in the name of erasing the memory of heartbreak.

“There’s a hole in the bottle, leakin’ all this wine / It’s already empty, it ain’t even suppertime,” Kelsea sings in the song’s chorus. “No, I don’t miss him, in fact it slipped my mind / There’s a hole in the bottle of wine...”

Just before dropping her new tune, Kelsea unveiled the full, 13-song album track list on Instagram. “Here are the 13 pieces of me that I get to share with you March 20,” she wrote. “What are you most excited about?!”

Fans had lots to choose from in response to that question: kelsea’s track list includes a couple of exciting, high-profile duets. One song, “The Other Girl,” is a duet with pop superstar Halsey, with whom Kelsea also recently teamed for a forthcoming episode of CMT’s Crossroads.

Kelsea’s not neglecting her country roots, though. Another of the new album’s songs, “half of my hometown,” features vocal contributions from none other than Kenny Chesney. Other tracks on kelsea include the previously shared “club” and “la,” as well as its lead single, “homecoming queen?,” which cracked the top twenty at country radio last month.

Here’s the full track list for kelsea:

“overshare”

“club”

“homecoming queen?”

“the other girl” (with Halsey)

“love me like a girl”

“love and hate”

“bragger”

“hole in the bottle”

“half of my hometown” (feat. Kenny Chesney)

“the way I used to”

“needy”

“a country song”

“la”

