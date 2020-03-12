Kelsea Ballerini, Halsey shine on "homecoming queen?" in their CMT 'Crossroads' performance

Jason Kempin/CMT

Jason Kempin/CMTKelsea Ballerini takes the stage with pop superstar Halsey in an upcoming episode of CMT’s Crossroads, which premieres in just a couple of weeks. Until then, Kelsea and Halsey are tiding fans over with an advance clip of their performance of “homecoming queen?,” Kelsea’s current single.

“If there is any song that I wish that I wrote, it is ‘homecoming queen?’ by Kelsea Ballerini,” Halsey tells the crowd at the start of the clip. The pair go on to deliver an emotional, intimate performance, backed only by their acoustic guitars.

The pair previously released their Crossroads performance of Halsey’s hit, “Graveyard.” Their episode was taped outdoors at downtown Nashville’s Ascend Amphitheatre.

Halsey and Kelsea have been collaborating quite a bit lately. The country star tapped her pop pal for a duet called "the other girl," which will appear on her forthcoming album, kelsea, due out March 20.

The full Crossroads episode premieres on March 25 at 10 p.m. ET on CMT.

