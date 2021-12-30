Kelsea Ballerini & her Aussie husband Morgan Evans surprise his family in Australia with a Christmas visit

ABC

Due to the continuing COVID-19 pandemic, it’s been two and a half years since country singer-songwriter Morgan Evans and his superstar wife, Kelsea Ballerini, have been able to see his family in his home country of Australia.

But that all changed this Christmas, when Kelsea and Morgan pulled off an epic feat. They surprised their Aussie family with a visit, capturing the sweet moment on social media.

Kelsea served as cameraperson, filming from the backseat of a car as they pulled up outside Morgan’s family’s home in Newcastle, Australia. Meanwhile, Morgan FaceTimed his mom, not letting on where he was — until she recognized her front yard in the background, and the family rushed outside to greet them.

While Kelsea herself doesn’t appear in the video, you can hear her laughing. “You’re gonna make me cry!” she says at one point, as family members come over to give her a hug. “It was so hard to surprise you guys.”

Kelsea and Morgan have been married for four years. They met in Morgan’s home country, at an awards show in March of 2016, and got engaged in December of that same year. Inspiration taken from their real-life whirlwind love story shows up in songs like Morgan’s “Kiss Somebody,” and a poem that Kelsea recently posted to social media in honor of their fourth anniversary.

The couple’s visit home to Australia is a well-deserved break after what’s been a busy year for them both. Kelsea put out her first book of poetry, Feel Your Way Through, last month. For his part, Morgan has a new EP out called The Country and the Coast Side A.

