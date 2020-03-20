Kelsea Ballerini invites you to "be on a first-name basis," thanks to her third album

Black River Entertainment

Black River EntertainmentKelsea Ballerini's long-awaited third album arrives today, featuring her top-twenty hit, "homecoming queen?".

While the Tennessee native's 2015 debut was appropriately titled The First Time, and her 2017 sophomore effort was called Unapologetically, record number three is simply known as kelsea.

And that's certainly by design.

"The album kind of named itself, to be honest," Kelsea explains. "I didn't really have a theme like I did [with] my last record. I just wrote for two years."

"And when I was sifting through my favorite songs," she continues, "it kind of seemed like it was a very self-aware, self-discovery period of my life, which is why I named it kelsea, because it kind of felt like... if you listened to the 13 songs, we'd be on a first-name basis after that."

Kelsea's new album includes collaborations with both Kenny Chesney and pop star Halsey.

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.