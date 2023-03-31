Kelsea Ballerini is excited to “wear all the hats” for the 2023 CMT Music Awards

ABC

With the 2023 CMT Music Awards just days away, co-host Kelsea Ballerini is excited to join the show in ushering in its “new chapter” this year.

“CMTs are moving to Austin at this beautiful new venue called the Moody Center, and it’s just going to be, like, a new chapter,” Kelsea tells ABC Audio. “A new breath of life, and I get to be a part of it and host and wear all the hats.”

Kelsea will co-host the 2023 CMT Music Awards alongside fellow country star Kane Brown.

The Knoxville native, whose song “HEARTFIRST” is nominated for Female Video of the Year, will perform on the show, as well.

Kelsea’s latest full-length studio album is SUBJECT TO CHANGE. The album title is very much a mirror of Kelsea’s belief in forward motion, that is, continuously evolving as a person.

“I think that I just, I really believe in, like, forward motion,” Kelsea says. “And so I think that, like, there’s a delicate balance of … I like me now, I’m enough as I am now, but also, like, I know that I’m not done growing, and I know that I can always learn more about myself through my friends and through the world, and through travel and experiences.”

SUBJECT TO CHANGE includes “HEARTFIRST” and Kelsea’s current single, “IF YOU GO DOWN (I’M GOING DOWN TOO).” Most recently, she also dropped a surprise post-divorce EP, Rolling Up the Welcome Mat.

The 2023 CMT Music Awards will broadcast live from the Moody Center in Austin, Texas, on April 2 at 8 p.m. ET on CBS. Livestreaming and on-demand streaming options will also be available via Paramount+.

