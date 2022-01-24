Kelsea Ballerini is grateful for “what I have” in new song

ABC

Kelsea Ballerini is appreciating the little joys in life in a new song.

Kelsea treated the audience at the Grand Ole Opry on Saturday night to a brand new song which she debuted live for the first time. The singer shared she is in the early stages of making her new album, and one of the themes that keeps arising is using the forced downtime of the COVID-19 pandemic to take into account what we’re grateful for.

“It’s made you look at what you have differently. For me, I’ve started to really appreciate the little things a lot more,” she expressed.

Kelsea carries this mentality into the unreleased track wherein the lyrics state that comparison is the thief of joy, while encouraging others to honor where you’re at in life. “I got a roof over my head/I’ve got a warm body in bed/I’m doing alright/Right where I’m at/With what I have,” she relays in the chorus.

“This is a song that I’m really proud of,” Kelsea told the audience. “Maybe if you like it, I’ll put it on the album.”

Kelsea’s current single “Half of My Hometown,” a collaboration with Kenny Chesney, is climbing up the charts, sitting inside the top 10 on country radio.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.