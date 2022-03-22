Kelsea Ballerini is in close “proximity” to releasing new music

ABC

Based on a new photo Kelsea Ballerini posted on socials, fans can be expecting new music very soon.

On Tuesday, the singer posted a photo of herself posing in a vintage style, black-and-white checkered suit, with her dog Dibs‘ paw making a subtle, yet important appearance.

“Dibs paw symbolizes the proximity of new music,” Kelsea hints, as his paw is only a few inches away from her feet. “And the suit symbolizes that i still wanna be serena vanderwoodsen happy tuesday,” she adds with a white heart emoji and a reference to the Gossip Girl character.

The humorous metaphor for new music on the way comes a day after Kelsea shared a lengthy postcommemorating the two-year anniversary of her last album, kelsea.

“It is the record and ‘era’ that I’m the most proud of,” she reflects of the project that features her recent #1 hit with Kenny Chesney, “Half of My Hometown, adding that it taught her “patience, humility, and to welcome the unexpected.”

“With this happy birthday post, the ‘kelsea’ chapter is now over. And for what’s next…who knows what’ll happen…aint that always kind of magic?” Kelsea writes.

The “Dibs” singer is set to co-host the 2022 CMT Awards with actor Anthony Mackie in Nashville on April 11.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.