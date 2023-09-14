Kelsea Ballerini is The Original Donut Shop’s new ambassador

ABC

Kelsea Ballerini has been announced as The Original Donut Shop’s first celebrity ambassador.

Forged from her love for coffee, Kelsea spoke with E! News recently about her new partnership and how she likes to enjoy her favorite cup of joe.

“Everyone in my life knows that I’m not a morning girl,” says Kelsea. “I wake up and make a cup of coffee, and depending on the day and the mood that I’m in, I’ll either do a normal Donut Shop Original with a little oat milk or I’ll spice it up and do the Twix flavor.”

“There is a lot of movement in my life—I’m either on a bus or a plane or a different city most days—and it’s the thing that I can do no matter where I am that starts my day the same every day,” she shares.

Find out more about Kelsea and The Original Donut Shop’s new collaboration via their promotional video on Instagram.

