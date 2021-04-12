Kelsea Ballerini is working on new music

ABC

Kelsea Ballerini is hard at work on a new album.

Kelsea retreated to Magnolia Acres in rural Columbia, Tennessee just outside of Nashville over the weekend for a writing retreat in the woods with songwriters Nicolle Galyon and Jimmy Robbins.

The chart-topping singer shared a series of photos on Instagram that shows the three enjoying the spring weather while drinking wine, playing dominoes and working on music. “Songs, dominoes, wine,” Kelsea captioned the photos.

Nicolle shared in her post that the trio wrote six new songs over the course of nearly two days for the project, which she refers to as “KB4,” alongside a photo of Jimmy seated at the piano while Kelsea smiles with a glass of wine in hand.

Kelsea’s fourth album follows the autobiographical Kelsea, released in 2020. The singer wrote several songs with Nicolle and Jimmy for the project, including the top-20 hit “Homecoming Queen?” and her current single, “Half of My Hometown,” featuring Kenny Chesney.

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.