Kelsea Ballerini knows “something beautiful” will come from her CMA snub disappointment

ABC/Image Group LA

The 2020 CMA Awards nominees were unveiled this week, and lots of country stars had reason to walk away thrilled. Miranda Lambert led the pack with seven nominations, Luke Combs scored his first-ever Entertainer of the Year nod, and Gabby Barrett, Ingrid Andress, Jimmie Allen and pop star Justin Bieber all celebrated the first nominations of their career.



But not everyone was celebrating after the nominations came out. There were a couple of glaring snubs, too: Neither Kelsea Ballerini nor Kane Brown are anywhere to be seen on the list.



It was a pretty shocking omission for Kelsea, who failed to land a Female Artist of the Year mention for the first time since 2015. She also had ample material for consideration in Album, Song and Music Video categories, having dropped her third studio project, Kelsea, in March.

After the nominees were announced, Kelsea addressed the snub on social media, saying that although she was disappointed, she was trying to keep things in perspective.



“Last time this happened, I wrote ‘Homecoming Queen’ the next day about the feeling,” she wrote, referencing Kelsea’s emotionally potent first single. “Something beautiful will undoubtedly come from the current disappointment.”

She went on to mention those who did receive nods. “Congratulations to my friends & peers that got nominations. Proud to be a part of the country family, always,” Kelsea added.

Other country stars rallied around Kelsea in support, including Old Dominion, Danielle Bradbery and Kane.

“Hold your head up,” replied Kane, who has yet to receive a single CMA nomination in any category despite his impressive catalogue of hits.

Kelsea has been nominated for a total of seven CMA awards over the course of her career but has yet to win a trophy.

By Carena Liptak

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

last time this happened, I wrote homecoming queen the next day about the feeling. something beautiful will undoubtedly come from the current disappointment. nonetheless, congratulations to my friends & peers that got nominations. proud to be a part of the country family, always. — Kelsea Ballerini (@KelseaBallerini) September 1, 2020



