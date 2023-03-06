Kelsea Ballerini makes her ‘Saturday Night Live’ debut

2023 NBCUniversal Media, LLC

Kelsea Ballerini made her Saturday Night Live debut on March 4, performing two songs off her newest EP.

The country-pop star’s appearance on the show featured performances of “Blindsided” and “Penthouse”: The former featured Kelsea in a black Versace catsuit delivering the haunting midtempo tune, while the latter was more pensive as Kelsea, donning a silky white Valentino gown, reflected on the illusions of her past marriage.

“It was such a big moment,” Kelsea said of her “Blindsided” performance, which included a shadow figure of herself. “We wanted to add an element that made the song and the performance more. When we talked about what the song was about, all the pieces of doubt and realizing what was going on, the shadow seemed to be the right thing.”

Of her tender “Penthouse” delivery, Kelsea added, “The concept of a penthouse seems so glamorous, but it stopped feeling that way. I lost track of what was good in how I got there … I realized what you think isn’t always what there actually is.”

Besides her SNL singing spots, Kelsea also traded dialogue and jokes with host Travis Kelce and cast member Heidi Gardner.

Kelsea’s newest EP, Rolling Up the Welcome Mat﻿, is out now.



