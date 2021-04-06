Kelsea Ballerini on recording "Half of My Hometown" with Kenny Chesney: "It's special"

ABC

Kelsea Ballerini admits it’s hard to pick a favorite song off an album when they all feel like your “babies,” but it was a no-brainer selecting “Half of my Hometown,” featuring Kenny Chesney, as her next radio single.

During a virtual appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show, Kelsea shared that her duet with the fellow Tennessee native is “very easily” her favorite song off her 2020 album, kelsea.

“It’s one of my favorite songs I’ve ever written and been a part of,” she declared. “Having the guy that was from Knoxville, my home town, that I grew up listening to hop on the song just adds a level that I really can’t explain. “It’s special…and I’m stoked about it.”

“Half of my Hometown” follows Kelsea’s previous chart-topping single “Hole in the Bottle,” which she also released as a remix featuring another one of her idols, Shania Twain.

By Cillea Houghton

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.