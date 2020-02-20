Kelsea Ballerini previews her next record with new live song at CRS in Nashville

John Shearer/Getty Images for Amazon MusicKelsea Ballerini headlined the Amazon Country Heat showcase at Nashville’s Country Radio Seminar on Wednesday night, and she took the opportunity to share a bit more of her just-announced third album, kelsea.

Kelsea treated the audience to the previously-shared song “club,” as well as her current top-twenty single, “homecoming queen?” She also delivered a brand-new, never-before-played-live tune called “Hole in the Bottle.”

Other artists who took the CRS stage on Wednesday included Niko Moon, Gabby Barrett and Jon Langston. Country rockers The Cadillac Three also served up a slice of their just-released record, Country Fuzz. The trio’s high-energy performance included new songs “Blue El Camino,” “Heat,” and “Hard Out Here for a Country Boy.”

Aside from “club,” “homecoming queen?” and “Hole in the Bottle,” Kelsea hasn’t shared many hints about the track list for her upcoming new project. We won’t have to wait too long, though: kelsea will drop on March 20. It follows Kelsea’s 2017 sophomore effort, Unapologetically.

