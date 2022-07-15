Kelsea Ballerini previews her ‘Subject to Change’ album with another new song, “Love is a Cowboy”

ABC

Just two days after officially announcing her next album, Subject to Change, Kelsea Ballerini is off to the races — er, the rodeo — with a new song.

“Love is a Cowboy” is a tender ballad about the wild ride that is falling in love, comparing the euphoric freedom and the potential of getting hurt to a ride with a free-wheeling cowboy.

“Makes your heart feel like wild horses that you chase / Trying to catch it’s like trying to tame the Wild, Wild West / And when I’m with him, it’s like ropin’ the wind / Love is a cowboy,” Kelsea sings in the chorus.

As she was teasing her new album, Kelsea promised a return to more traditional country sounds; She makes good on that promise in her latest song, which features ample Western imagery, vivid lyrical storytelling and even a fiddle line.

In its subject matter, “Love is a Cowboy” has some common ground with “Heartfirst,” Kelsea’s lead single off Subject to Change. Both songs embrace love with both arms while also acknowledging the fact that falling in love means letting go of control.

Subject to Change is due out September 23. It’s available for pre-order now.

