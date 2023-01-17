Kelsea Ballerini responds to Chase Stokes romance rumors

ABC

Are they or aren’t they? Kelsea Ballerini reacts to rumors she’s dating Outer Banks star Chase Stokes.

In a clip shared to Tik Tok Monday, the country singer appears in front of a screenshot of the celebrity gossip account DeuxMoi that speculates that she and the Netflix star are dating.

“I know, I know, I know. Stop reading, stop reading. Stop looking. But what is happening guys,” Ballerini says in the clip. “Let’s not do this, you know.”

She captioned the post, “i’m about to break up with the internet 5 sure.”

The post comes after Ballerini, 28, and Stokes, 30, sparked romance rumors after being spotted together at the College Football National Championship Game last week.

The “Heartfirst” singer did not explicitly confirm or deny the rumors, which come about five months after she announced her split from husband Morgan Evans after five years of marriage.

“This deeply difficult decision is the result of a journey of love, growth, and effort that ultimately has come to an end,” Kelsea wrote on her Instagram Story at the time. “It’s hard to find the words here…but I feel extremely grateful for the years of marriage to Morgan and hopeful for the next seasons.”

