Kelsea Ballerini Rocks Shania Twain’s iconic ’99 Grammys Gown at ’22 ACM Honors

Kelsea Ballerini not only turned heads but time in her recycled ACM Honors dress, with Shania Twain’s blessing.

The white gown made its red carpet debut at the 1999 Grammys where Twain won Best Country Song and Female Country Vocal performance for “You’re Still the One.” Flash-forward to Wednesdays (Aug. 24) 2022 ACM Honors Awards when the dress hit the carpet again, only worn by Ballerini.

According to reports, a simple request for Kelsea to wear the gown was all it took.

“Kelsea reached out, and Shania was more than happy to lend her the dress and thought it [was] really fun,” the rep said.