Kelsea Ballerini says it’s her “responsibility” to be vulnerable with fans, especially young girls

ABC/Connie Chornuk

Kelsea Ballerini has always tried to share all sides of her life with her fans, and there’s an important reason for that.

“I just feel like it’s my responsibility as someone that people look up to and little girls look up to to show all sides of the human condition and all the sides of being a grownup, that experiences life as it happens,” the singer tells People.

That’s why she’s been so open about her recent divorce from fellow singer Morgan Evans. In the wake of her divorce announcement, she shared an emotional TikTok post of herself, teary-eyed, in a bathtub, lip-syncing along to Katie Gregson Macleod’s viral heartbreak ballad, “Complex.”

“And I’m happy on days that I’m happy and I’m sad on days that I’m sad,” Kelsea concludes.

Friday is likely a happy day for Kelsea: She’s releasing her new album, Subject to Change. The country star also performed the album’s first single, “Heartfirst,” on ABC’s Good Morning America.