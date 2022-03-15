Kelsea Ballerini shares video of her performing “Needy” as she prepares for new album

ABC/Fred Lee

Kelsea Ballerini is getting ready to close the chapter on her self-titled album, but not before offering up a special live performance one of her fan favorites from the project.

On Monday, the songstress shared a video on her Instagram of her energetically performing “Needy,” one of the deep cuts on her last album, 2020’s kelsea. The pop-country number allows her bubbly personality to shine on stage as she sings in front of a cheering crowd, “You never needed anybody/ But now you need me/ I was the same, but things have changed/ I’m needy.”

In an accompanying note alongside the video, Kelsea declares, “I couldn’t let the kelsea album chapter come to an end without playing this one (FINALLYYYY) here’s neeeeedy!!!!”

In the comments, the song’s co-writer Julia Michaels writes, “Awwwwww our song babyyyyyy,” while Kelsea’s husband, Morgan Evans, praises, “Damm, this is sick.”

As Kelsea prepares to bid adieu to her previous album, she’s been actively posting videos and videos on socials from writing retreats for her new project.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.