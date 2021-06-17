Kelsea Ballerini stops by ‘Sesame Street’ for a family-themed singalong with Elmo and the gang

ABC/Richard Harbaugh

Kelsea Ballerini is the latest in a long line of country stars to make a stop on Sesame Street, according to People.

Like Johnny Cash, Tanya Tucker, Kacey Musgraves and many more before her, the “hole in the bottle” star is joining the beloved children’s show’s cast for a song.

In an episode airing on Thursday, Kelsea leads Elmo and the gang in a song “all about families,” she explains to the iconic red Muppet, adding, “I love all families. Wanna know why? Because every family is different.”

With acoustic guitar in hand, Kelsea then launches into a pop-inflected sing-a-long celebrating all the ways in which families can be unique and beautiful.

“Some families have a mom and dad / Some just one or the other / Your family might be you and grandma / A mom, you and your brother,” she sings. “But the one thing every family has, whatever they may be / Is a thing that we call love / That’s what makes a family.”

Kelsea’s Sesame Street appearance airs on HBO Max and PBS. She’s one of several guest performers on this season of the show, along with Billy Porter, Maggie Rogers and Issa Rae.

