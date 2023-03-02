Kelsea Ballerini unveils third leg of HEARTFIRST Tour

ABC/Connie Chornuk

Kelsea Ballerini has announced 10 more dates for her ongoing HEARFIRST Tour.

The new trek will start on June 16 in Santa Barbara, California, before concluding in Phoenix, Arizona, on July 1. Newcomer Georgia Webster will continue to serve as the opening act for all shows on this tour.

Artist presales start on Tuesday, March 7, at 10 a.m. local time; fans can sign up for early access at heartfirsttour.com. Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, March 10, at 10 a.m. local time.

Kelsea’s Subject to Change is her latest full-length studio album. Released in 2022, the record features its lead single, “Heartfirst,” as well as her new single, “If You Go Down (I’m Going Down Too),” which is currently rising on the country charts.

In February, Kelsea also dropped her post-divorce EP, Rolling Up the Welcome Mat.

