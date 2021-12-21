Kelsea Ballerini voicing character in audiobook of Dolly Parton’s ‘Run, Rose, Run’

ABC

Following the recent release of her audiobook of poetry, Feel Your Way Through, Kelsea Ballerini is diving into the realm of audio books once again. She’s set to voice a character in Dolly Parton‘s upcoming novel.

Dolly has teamed up with award-winning author James Patterson to write the thriller, Run, Rose, Run. Kelsea narrates the character of AnnieLee Keyes, an up-and-coming singer-songwriter who ventures to Nashville to launch her career, but is also confronted with darkness and secrets from the past. Dolly voices the character of Ruthanna Ryder, a country legend who crosses paths with AnnieLee.

Kelsea describes AnnieLee to The Hollywood Reporter as a young woman who has “seen the worst of what people can do to each other,” yet maintains “pure ambition” to make her dreams reality.

“I cannot even tell you how incredible this @DollyParton & @JP_Books novel is and how obsessed I am with the character I had the honor of bringing to life,” the “Peter Pan” singer raves on Twitter. “Can’t wait for you to experience ‘Run, Rose, Run’ and meet AnnieLee!!! (and omg dolly as Ruthanna).”

Run, Rose, Run is set for release on March 7, along with an album of a dozen new songs related to the book.

