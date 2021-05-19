Kelsea Ballerini will join the Jonas Brothers on tour: “I’ve been manifesting this since I was about 13”

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for CMT

Kelsea Ballerini’s never been shy about her longstanding fandom of The Jonas Brothers. Now, she’ll get to take her fan status to a whole new level as she joins the trio on their just-announced Remember This Tour.

The “half of my hometown” star teased something big coming earlier in the week, when she posted a cryptic video of a FaceTime call from The Jonas Brothers to her Instagram.

But fans didn’t have to wait long to get more details: The Brothers announced their new tour on Wednesday morning. The Remember This Tour launches August 20 in Las Vegas and wraps in late October. Tickets go on sale May 27 at 10 a.m. local time.

“If this past year has taught us anything it’s that we need to remember the important moments in our lives,” the pop trio say in a statement. “We hope these shows will be special moments for our fans, our friends and our families and we can’t wait to see all their faces soon!!”

In a tour announce video, Kelsea jokes, “I’ve been manifesting this happening since I was about 13, so it feels like it’s about time!”

Big things are ahead for Kelsea in the more immediate future, too. She’s co-hosting the 2021 CMT Music Awards with Kane Brown on June 9.

