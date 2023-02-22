Kelsea Ballerini’s ex Morgan Evans makes statement amid divorce drama: “Life’s too short”

John Shearer/Getty Images for CMT

Morgan Evans is speaking out amid his divorce drama with ex Kelsea Ballerini.

Taking to Instagram on Tuesday, the country singer seemingly issued a response to Ballerini’s latest project — Rolling Up The Welcome Mat, a six-track EP that seemingly references their uncoupling.

“It’s really sad for me to see this person, who I spent so much of my life with, and love with all my heart, saying things that aren’t reality and that leave out what really happened,” he wrote. “She knows I’m not the type of guy to speak on those things publicly.”

Evans added, “If this is what she needs to hear, I hope it helps,” before concluding with a message to fans.

“All I ask is that if you’re on my pages, please don’t be mean,” he said. “Don’t be mean to Kelsea, don’t be mean to each other. Life’s too short.”

The post comes a week after the February 14 release of Ballerini’s Rolling Up The Mat and just hours before her episode on the popular podcast Call Her Daddy dropped.

