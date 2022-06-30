Kelsea Ballerini’s next album is done, and fans will be able to hear it “so soon”

ABC

After posting several teases for her next album, Kelsea Ballerini has an exciting update to share: She’s finished with her next musical chapter. The singer shared a handful of beachy, West coast snapshots of herself on social media this week along with some reflections.

“Drove the PCH and listened to the final mixes of my album today,” she wrote. “And now I am going to eat copious amounts of sushi and drown in gratitude for this new little chapter we get to share together so soon.”

Kelsea offered the first taste of her album with “Heartfirst,” her latest single, which is currently climbing up the Billboard Country Airplay chart.

So far, the beach and the water seem to be themes for Kelsea’s new music. Previous teases have often featured beachscapes as well as shots of Kelsea dipping her feet in a pool and soaking in a hot tub.

For now, fans can catch Kelsea’s appearance on ABC’s Jimmy Kimmel Live! — she’s performing “Heartfirst” on the show on Thursday, June 30.

