Kelsea Ballerini’s putting her HEARTFIRST on the road in 2023

ABC/Connie Chornuk

Kelsea Ballerini will launch the second leg of her HEARTFIRST Tour March 6 in Toronto.

The Tennessee native picks up where she left off last fall on the trek that takes its name from the lead single of her new Subject to Change album. Presales start on Tuesday. You can find out more at heartfirsttour.com.

It’s a busy year on the road for Kelsea. After a handful of dates joining Wynonna on The Judds: The Final Tour, she travels to the United Kingdom in February. In the spring, she heads out on the I Go Back Tour with Kenny Chesney.

Meanwhile, “Heartfirst” is nominated for Best Country Solo Performance at the Grammys, while Kelsea’s new single, “If You Go Down (I’m Going Down Too),” has just started its climb up the chart.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.