Kelsea Ballerini's ready to drop some "piping hot tea" in the next few weeks

ABC/Image Group LA We should find out more about Kelsea Ballerini's third album in just a matter of weeks.

Kelsea revealed the timeline for news about her follow-up to Unapologetically in response to a fan's Twitter question asking about her next fan club letter.

The "Miss Me More" hitmaker explained that it'll be coming at "the same time I spill the remainder of my nicely brewed piping hot tea... (less than 3 weeks)."

The lead single from Kelsea's next album, "homecoming queen?," is now in country's top twenty, following its September release. Her sophomore album came out in November of 2017, and she's previously said that she expects her third record to arrive this spring.

