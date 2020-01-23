Kelsea Ballerini's third album, 'kelsea,' is coming in March

Black River Entertainment

Black River EntertainmentKelsea Ballerini's third album will be titled kelsea and will be out March 20, she revealed on her socials, along with the cover image. It's a simple photo of the 26-year-old lying in the grass, wearing an off-the-shoulder ruffled dress.

The collection's first single, "homecoming queen?," is currently a top-twenty hit. So far, Kelsea hasn't revealed the full track listing, though we know it will feature the previously-released cut, "club."

kelsea follows Unapologetically, which came out in November of 2017.

