Kenny Chesney adds amphitheater shows to his Here and Now Tour

Brent Harrington/CBS via Getty Images

Kenny Chesney‘s summer has become even more exciting with the announcement of an amphitheater tour.

In between his stadium shows, Kenny will headline amphitheaters across the country. The 20-date amphitheater trek kicks off May 5 at the Ruoff Music Center in Indiana, making stops at The Wharf Amphitheater in Orange Beach, AL, Jiffy Lube Live in Bristol, VA, a two-night stay at Lake Tahoe Outdoor Arena at Harvey’s in Nevada and Hayden Homes Amphitheater in Oregon along the way.

Carly Pearce, who serves as one of the opening acts on the stadium-sized Here and Now Tour, will also open for the “Knowing You” singer on his amphitheater tour. Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. local time.

“There is something about amphitheaters that creates an immediacy that is so intimate. The energy is very different from a stadium show, and it almost opens the songs up in completely different ways,” Kenny describes. “It’s pretty cool to feel that difference between the two kinds of venues, but I can tell you: both are absolutely the greatest sensations in the world.”

The superstar embarks on the Here and Now Tour on April 23 in Tampa, FL, with Dan + Shay and Old Dominion serving as additional opening acts.

