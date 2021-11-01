Kenny Chesney adds Dan + Shay, Old Dominion & Carly Pearce to 2022 tour

Allister Ann

Kenny Chesney has an all-star lineup joining him on the 2022 Here and Now Tour.

The superstar has tapped three of the biggest modern acts in country music as his supporting acts: Dan + Shay, Old Dominion and Carly Pearce.

“No matter who you are — someone who’s been coming since the very beginning or is curious what the fuss is all about — I wanted to give No Shoes Nation the best lineup of music that’s gonna give them the kind of celebratory night we all deserve after waiting so long,” Kenny says.

“We’ve been going to this tour as fans for over a decade and it’s an absolute DREAM to be a part of it. look for us in the crowd every night singing every word to every song,” Dan + Shay reacted on Instagram.

“It has been a bucket list dream to one day get to tour with @kennychesney and it’s finally happening. See y’all on the road in 2022 on the #hereandnowtour!!!!!” raves Carly.

Originally supposed to take place in 2020, the Here and Now Tour, originally titled the Chillaxification Tour, has been postponed multiple times due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Kenny will make his grand return to multiple stadiums across the country next year, beginning on April 23 at the Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. Right now, the tour is scheduled to wrap up with a two-night stand at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts on August 26 and 27.

The “Knowing You” singer has added two new stops to the trek at the Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte on April 30 and the Historic Crew Stadium in Columbus, Ohio on August 18. Tickets for the Charlotte show go on sale November 12. Details for the Columbus date will be announced soon.

