Kenny Chesney adds four new songs to ‘Here and Now’ with deluxe version of the album

Warner Music Nashville

One year after dropping Here and Now, Kenny Chesney is returning to the project with a new, deluxe version featuring four previously-unheard tracks.

Like many of his fellow artists, Kenny found himself with an abundance of time to create new music during the COVID-19 pandemic. In fact, he says the time he spent off the road underscored how important it is to him to create music with his songwriter friends.

“I decided I didn’t want to wait for the next album. I wanted these four songs to be a part of what Here and Now is — making Here and Now Deluxe maybe shows a little bit of a now we never saw coming,” Kenny reflects.

The four new tracks are titled “Fields of Glory,” “My Anthem,” “Streets” and “Wind On.” The latter song was co-written by ‘90s hitmaker David Lee Murphy, who also collaborated with Kenny on their chart-topping 2017 duet, “Everything’s Gonna Be Alright.”

Here and Now Deluxe arrived Friday at midnight ET. The project’s current single, “Knowing You,” is currently a top-40 hit and climbing.

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.