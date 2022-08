ARLINGTON, TX – APRIL 19: Honoree Kenny Chesney performs onstage during the 50th Academy of Country Music Awards at AT&T Stadium on April 19, 2015 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images for dcp)

Kenny Chesney’s foundation, No Shoes Reefs, has teamed up with Reef to release limited-edition sandals.

Portions of your purchase will be donated to No Shoes Reefs continuing to help spread awareness and increase education around coral reefs preservation & the ocean conservation.