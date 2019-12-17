Kenny Chesney EXPANDS 2020 Chillaxification Tour

View this post on Instagram

As crazy and awesome as the stadium shows are… and there’s nothing like them… there is a vibe to the amphitheater shows that only happens in those places. You look out at the lawn, you see everybody coming together, singing the songs… and it’s this community that feels so close. There’s been so much speculation about which cities we were going to hit for these smaller shows, I figured we should go ahead and let you know where we’re gonna be. Amphitheater dates for 2020 added on the website. Ticket onsale info coming soon. #chillaxificationtour