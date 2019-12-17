Kenny Chesney EXPANDS 2020 Chillaxification Tour

Oh snap!

Kenny Chesney is bringing his 2020 Chillaxification Tour to our backyard!

Kenny just announced that he’s added 20 MORE tour stops in addition to the 17 he previously announced, and get this… Coral Sky Amphitheater is one of them!

Kenny along with Michael Franti & Spearhead are set for a May 7th show at Coral Sky Amphitheater. TICKET INFO

