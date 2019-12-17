Kenny Chesney EXPANDS 2020 Chillaxification Tour

Oh snap!
Kenny Chesney is bringing his 2020 Chillaxification Tour to our backyard!
As crazy and awesome as the stadium shows are… and there’s nothing like them… there is a vibe to the amphitheater shows that only happens in those places. You look out at the lawn, you see everybody coming together, singing the songs… and it’s this community that feels so close. There’s been so much speculation about which cities we were going to hit for these smaller shows, I figured we should go ahead and let you know where we’re gonna be. Amphitheater dates for 2020 added on the website. Ticket onsale info coming soon. #chillaxificationtour
Kenny just announced that he’s added 20 MORE tour stops in addition to the 17 he previously announced, and get this… Coral Sky Amphitheater is one of them!
Kenny along with Michael Franti & Spearhead are set for a May 7th show at Coral Sky Amphitheater. TICKET INFO