Kenny Chesney is grieving the loss of a fan who died at his show in Denver

Kenny Chesney has responded following the death of a fan at his show in Denver, CO.

On Saturday night, Kenny was headlining a show at Empower Field at Mile High when a woman died after falling off an escalator, The Denver Post reports.

Allegedly, the fan was sitting on the railing of the escalator when she fell and perished from the injuries sustained during the fall. The incident took place after the show, and local police announced the woman’s death just after 11 p.m. Police believe her death was accidental and did not result from any foul play by another party.

When Kenny heard the news of the fan’s passing, he issued the following statement to the Post.

“I was devastated to learn of the loss of someone after our show. There had been so much joy, so much heart coming from the people of Denver last night — and to hear this is heartbreaking,” he says. “Life is precious. Sharing music brings us together and that love we share makes us so much more. For the lady who came to share that love, there are no words. For her friends and family’s loss, I grieve with them and for them.”

The show at Empower Field was part of Kenny’s ongoing Here and Now Tour.

