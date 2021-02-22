Kenny Chesney is "Knowing You" in new single

Warner Music Nashville

Kenny Chesney is grateful for a past love in his new single, “Knowing You.”

The slow-burning country ballad finds the superstar recollecting a person from the past who made an immeasurable impact on his life with their “wild and free” nature. In spite of the former lover being the type to not stay anywhere too long, leaving a trail of heartbreak in their wake, the singer is on the other side of that heartache, grateful for what they shared.

“But god we were so alive/I was a kid on a carnival ride/Holding my breath until the moment/When you were gonna leave me too soon/But I’d do it all over/Because damn it was good knowing you,” he croons in the chorus.

“Maybe they left you to chase a dream, maybe circumstances pulled you apart, maybe they died, but wherever they are, you know they’re bringing all that to that place – because that’s what they do. It’s what they did for you, and you can only be grateful for what you experienced,” Kenny expresses of “Knowing You.” “Country at its very best is true, it’s from the heart. ‘Knowing You’ is just that, it’s all heart.”

“Knowing You” is the fourth single off Kenny’s 2020 album Here and Now, following recent hit “Happy Does” and the title track, which became his 31st number one hit in 2020.

By Cillea Houghton

