Kenny Chesney is "Knowing You" with new song

Kenny Chesney has new music on the horizon.

The country superstar will release a new song called "Knowing You" on Friday, an instant gratification track off his upcoming album, Here and Now.

Described as a "simple country waltz," "Knowing You" reflects on those who left a lasting impact on our lives, the singer celebrating the joy that person brought him before they parted ways.

“When I heard it, ‘Knowing You’ knocked me out. It was such a classic kind of country song you don’t hear any more, and it was so pure," Kenny explains. "And then, the idea you’re wishing the best for the other person, kind of smiling, knowing just what they’re doing and thinking, ‘Yeah, go enjoy the moment...’ is something the best people in our lives make us feel."

"Knowing You" arrives on on April 10. Kenny's 19th studio album, Here and Now, will be released on May 1. The title track and lead single is currently in the top 20 on the Billboard Hot Country Songs chart.

